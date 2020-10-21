STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Young girls can get cancer too

Smoking, consuming alcohol, eating processed food and a sedentary lifestyle can cause breast cancer, says this young doc 

Published: 21st October 2020 12:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Saima Afreen
Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  Not many times do women take care of what Nature has bestowed them with. Not many check their breasts for lumps or any other unusual symptoms to stay alert and as October is the month of Breast Cancer Awareness Dr Pragnya Chigurupati Narra, an oncologist specialising in breast cancer, who works for American Oncology Institute, Lingampally talks about being aware from an early age.

She says, “A woman has to be aware of their breasts as to how they feel. From the time they turn 40 they need to get the same examined at a clinic. The awareness has to begin from the early twenties itself.” In fact, she has had patients in their teens. She adds, “Young girls, too, can get breast cancer.” But can the same be prevented? “It calls for early prenatal diagnosis, but unfortunately it is not practised much in India.” Knowing one’s family history is quite important i.e., who got cancer and at what age.

But if a male member in the family has the disease does it mean it can be passed on to a female member? Says the 31-year-old expert, “Younger women have to know their family history and have to understand what age the affected member got it. Later, as part of the diagnosis process, a genetic counsellor who can study the family tree can help one understand the chances of getting the disease.

Women most commonly have breast, ovarian or uterine cancer. They also need to know that breast cancer can be part of other cancer as well. A person can be tested for a particular set of genes. A few cancer types like the fallopian tube, pancreatic, prostate cancer can have multiple cancers.

Because of these genes, one can get specific types of cancer.” While a young city girl, who’s independent, educated and working can have access to information and facilities much easily what about the women in small towns and villages? Explains Pragnya, “There’s no specific resource to reach out to rural areas, it’s not possible to generate awareness at such a level.”  Younger girls can have cancers.

“The risk factors have dramatically increased within 25 years. Smoking, consuming alcohol, eating processed food items and leading a sedentary lifestyle can put a woman at a higher risk of getting breast cancer. More than five portions of fruit and vegetables eaten every day can keep the same in check. Exposure to a high amount of mental stress can add more to the onset of the disease,” she further adds. Women who get late pregnancies run the risk of breast cancer. When a woman is pregnant, estrogen exposure is allowed, and childbirth decreases the estrogen level. Women in postmenopause are at a higher risk,” she says signing off, “There’s no definitive cure. Early diagnosis saves lives.” 

— Saima Afreen  saima@newindianexpress.com  @Sfreen

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
CJI SA Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
In-house probe into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana needed: Justice A P Shah
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
COVID-19 hospitals in Bengaluru see admissions dip by 40 per cent in last seven days
For representational purpose. (Photo | RVK Rao/EPS)
SBI announces up to 25 bps concession on home loan rates
For representational purposes
‘Beware of online fraud under guise of loan offers’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Waves hit the tetrapods on the shore of Shizuoka city, southwest of Tokyo, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, as severe weather goes through waters off the region. (Photo | AP)
Japanese way of managing floods: Push excess rainwater into tunnels!
2 militants killed in encounter in South Kashmir, 5 terrorist killed in last 2 days
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp