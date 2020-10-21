Young girls can get cancer too

Saima Afreen By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Not many times do women take care of what Nature has bestowed them with. Not many check their breasts for lumps or any other unusual symptoms to stay alert and as October is the month of Breast Cancer Awareness Dr Pragnya Chigurupati Narra, an oncologist specialising in breast cancer, who works for American Oncology Institute, Lingampally talks about being aware from an early age.

She says, “A woman has to be aware of their breasts as to how they feel. From the time they turn 40 they need to get the same examined at a clinic. The awareness has to begin from the early twenties itself.” In fact, she has had patients in their teens. She adds, “Young girls, too, can get breast cancer.” But can the same be prevented? “It calls for early prenatal diagnosis, but unfortunately it is not practised much in India.” Knowing one’s family history is quite important i.e., who got cancer and at what age.

But if a male member in the family has the disease does it mean it can be passed on to a female member? Says the 31-year-old expert, “Younger women have to know their family history and have to understand what age the affected member got it. Later, as part of the diagnosis process, a genetic counsellor who can study the family tree can help one understand the chances of getting the disease.

Women most commonly have breast, ovarian or uterine cancer. They also need to know that breast cancer can be part of other cancer as well. A person can be tested for a particular set of genes. A few cancer types like the fallopian tube, pancreatic, prostate cancer can have multiple cancers.

Because of these genes, one can get specific types of cancer.” While a young city girl, who’s independent, educated and working can have access to information and facilities much easily what about the women in small towns and villages? Explains Pragnya, “There’s no specific resource to reach out to rural areas, it’s not possible to generate awareness at such a level.” Younger girls can have cancers.

“The risk factors have dramatically increased within 25 years. Smoking, consuming alcohol, eating processed food items and leading a sedentary lifestyle can put a woman at a higher risk of getting breast cancer. More than five portions of fruit and vegetables eaten every day can keep the same in check. Exposure to a high amount of mental stress can add more to the onset of the disease,” she further adds. Women who get late pregnancies run the risk of breast cancer. When a woman is pregnant, estrogen exposure is allowed, and childbirth decreases the estrogen level. Women in postmenopause are at a higher risk,” she says signing off, “There’s no definitive cure. Early diagnosis saves lives.”

