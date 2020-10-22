10 days on: Same clothes and still stranded on the streets

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: N Manjula, 48, a resident of Hanuman Nagar of Bandlaguda has been wearing the same clothes for 10 days now as her residence was completely submerged in the deluge. Needless to say, it’s not just Manjula, but hundreds of other residents who were left stranded with just the clothes they had worn on the fateful night.

Fearing potential theft, most of the flood-affected residents are not inclined to move to shelter homes. In Bairamalguda of Karmanghat, a few families were seen moving out of the city with whatever household articles they could save after the devastation. Manjula, a home-maker, says that owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, even relatives and friends are not keen to accommodate flood-hit victims.

“There is no water. God alone knows what we are eating and where we are sleeping. There are people who are sleeping on the roads with their children, waiting for the water to recede. Government functionaries are coming and going but are of no use,” Manjula said.

Several colonies at Nagole, Bandlaguda, Saroornagar are still reeling under knee-deep water, making the localities uninhabitable at the moment. G Nageshwara Rao, a volunteer engaged in water removal, says that at many points there are no outlets for the floodwater to disperse.

“In case of stagnated water inside apartment complexes or individual houses, we are using motors. But it is difficult to drain out colonies like Indira Nagar, Nethaji Nagar and Shanthi Nagar of Ramanthapur which are completely waterlogged,” he says.