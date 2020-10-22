STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

A new platform that will ‘listen’ to your problems

The platform ensures complete anonymity and considers mental health the core of overall wellbeing.

Published: 22nd October 2020 01:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2020 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  In a bid to elevate the overall mental health of young Indians, a group of young entrepreneurs have launched the country’s largest virtual listening platform ‘Eat Luv N Pray’. The platform launched by ELNP Foundation aims to provide preventive care by listening and letting users vent out their innermost feelings and refrain self from heading towards acute mental illness.

The platform ensures complete anonymity and considers mental health the core of overall wellbeing. ELNP Foundation provides research-based emotional support to individuals over phone, video discussions, forums and social media.

All they need to do to get started is create a member account on the online platformeatluvnpray. org. Co-founded by successful entrepreneurs Sonia Arora Sood, Priyanka Wadhera and Manoj Agrawal, the virtual platform allows users to simply log in and talk about issues with trained counsellors and experts. The platform helps users understand the seven dimensions of wellness and cover the entire cycle through their Eat Luv N Pray journey.

The platform aims to touch at least 10 million lives and create for them a ‘Never Alone’ moment with the power of active listening. Co-founder Sonia said, “We offer is a companion who would offer a curated range of services and products one needs to ensure the mental wellness of self and family.

Going forward, we would offer a real-time clinic to provide paid mental health services.” Co-founder Priyanka added, “Many of us are yet to realise the power of merely speaking with a trained counsellor, who would focus on ascertaining troubling issues rather than advising at every step.

They would be well equipped to suggest as to when any user just needs to be heard and when they need the guidance of a qualified medical professional.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Option open for Jagan to seek impeachment, but should SC invite this situation?
Representational picture of a State Bank of India branch (File Photo | PTI)
SBI offers concession on home loans during festive season
An artist busy painting on walls over theme of COVID-19. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Sleep tight, build up immunity to keep COVID-19 at bay: Experts on battling pandemic
For representational purposes. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Kindness in khaki, police officer builds home for two orphans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A devotee puts a mask on the face of a Goddess Durga idol to aware people against COVID-19 at a community puja pandal in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Pandemic Pujo: Calcutta HC allows drummers inside pandals in Bengal
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 cases short-lived? Centre worries over a bigger winter wave
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp