A new platform that will ‘listen’ to your problems

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : In a bid to elevate the overall mental health of young Indians, a group of young entrepreneurs have launched the country’s largest virtual listening platform ‘Eat Luv N Pray’. The platform launched by ELNP Foundation aims to provide preventive care by listening and letting users vent out their innermost feelings and refrain self from heading towards acute mental illness.

The platform ensures complete anonymity and considers mental health the core of overall wellbeing. ELNP Foundation provides research-based emotional support to individuals over phone, video discussions, forums and social media.

All they need to do to get started is create a member account on the online platformeatluvnpray. org. Co-founded by successful entrepreneurs Sonia Arora Sood, Priyanka Wadhera and Manoj Agrawal, the virtual platform allows users to simply log in and talk about issues with trained counsellors and experts. The platform helps users understand the seven dimensions of wellness and cover the entire cycle through their Eat Luv N Pray journey.

The platform aims to touch at least 10 million lives and create for them a ‘Never Alone’ moment with the power of active listening. Co-founder Sonia said, “We offer is a companion who would offer a curated range of services and products one needs to ensure the mental wellness of self and family.

Going forward, we would offer a real-time clinic to provide paid mental health services.” Co-founder Priyanka added, “Many of us are yet to realise the power of merely speaking with a trained counsellor, who would focus on ascertaining troubling issues rather than advising at every step.

They would be well equipped to suggest as to when any user just needs to be heard and when they need the guidance of a qualified medical professional.”