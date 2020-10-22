STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amid sewage, Tolichowki residents pick up the pieces

The mayhem caused by the rains that lashed the city last week has left harrowing impressions in the life of hundreds of residents of Tolichowki, which was ravaged by floods.

Published: 22nd October 2020 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2020 11:02 AM

By Ridhima Gupta
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The mayhem caused by the rains that lashed the city last week has left harrowing impressions in the life of hundreds of residents of Tolichowki, which was ravaged by floods. For more than 800 people that reside in the low-lying areas of Tolichowki, the biggest challenge now is battling the aftermath of the torrential rains.

Fatima, a 40-year-old teacher, returned to her home in Nadeem Colony with her daughter for the fourth time this week to see if the water had resided enough for her to collect whatever belongings she could.

“The water has resided now, but our lives have still not returned to normal. It has been more than 10 days, but electricity has not been restored. The GHMC has not even cleared the sludge. Our homes are in such dreadful conditions that it looks as if no one ever lived there, making it impossible for us to return to them,” she said. 

The colony, which was once full of life, bore an empty look on Wednesday, as most residents had to leave their homes and take shelter either in relief camps or at their relatives’ homes. Pointing to his mud-coated bike, which was damaged beyond repair due to the floods, Shahid, a wall-painter, said, “The government has promised us `10,000, but will it be enough to get back our lives when we have lost every single penny?”

