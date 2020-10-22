STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cleared waste dumped on city roads

The waste, which was scattered on streets of the low-lying areas, is now lying open on the roads. 

Published: 22nd October 2020

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Around 636 tonnes of sludge and garbage were removed from the flood-hit parts of Hyderabad on Wednesday. But much of the sludge collected from the streets is being dumped along main roads near the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) transfer stations, which are already full. The waste, which was scattered on streets of the low-lying areas, is now lying open on the roads. 

So far, the corporation has identified, 9,163 heaps or mounds of waste and removed 10,386 tonnes of it as a part of its special sanitation operation since October 18. A majority of the waste — 5,885 tonnes, which is nearly more than half of the total waste collected — is from the Charminar zone. The zone has been the worst affected GHMC area over the last four days. On Wednesday alone, the corporation removed 1,103 tonnes of waste. Some of the residents have started clearing the waste themselves and are dumping it near garbage bins. 

