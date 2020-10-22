Dr Reddy's Lab comes under cyber attack after getting nod for COVID-19 vaccine trials

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical giant Dr Reddy's Laboratories said on Thursday that it has isolated all of its data center services in the wake of a cyber attack.

Commenting on the development, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories CIO Mukesh Rathi said, “We are anticipating all services to be up within 24 hours and we do not foresee any major impact on our operations due to this incident.”

The cyber attack comes within a week of the announcement that Dr Reddy's in collaboration with Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has received approval from the Drug Control General of India (DCGI) to conduct an adaptive phase-2/3 human clinical trial for the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 in India. This announcement was made on October 17.

Earlier, in September 2020, Dr. Reddy’s and RDIF had entered into a partnership to conduct clinical trials of Sputnik V vaccine and its distribution in India. They had announced that as part of the partnership, RDIF shall supply 100 million doses of the vaccine to Dr Reddy’s upon getting regulatory approval in India.