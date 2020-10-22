Fishermen lose livelihood, houses as Secunderabad's Fox Sagar lake overflows

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The overflowing of Fox Sagar lake has affected livelihoods of hundreds of people living around the embankments of the lake. With close to 10-12 feet of flood waters, various slums and communities have been displaced, with losses of lakhs of rupees.

A small fishing community that used to fish in the lake now stares at the water where their entire housing used to be. In a just two weeks, they have incurred losses of `7-8 lakh. Pandu Raj, one of the fishermen, said, “We were not expecting our entire houses to get submerged in water. Because of the high level of water now, fishing is also not possible.”

The 120-year-old lake, once a drinking water source to British soldiers, today is threatened by encroachments.