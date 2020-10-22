STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
For the daughters of agriculture

There’s not much debate or discussion in the mainstream media about the women farmers working in the field, their training and working conditions.

By Saima Afreen
Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  There’s not much debate or discussion in the mainstream media about the women farmers working in the field, their training and working conditions. Most of it goes unnoticed and unaddressed even though they form a major part of the workforce in the fields of Telangana and AP. And this lifeline of Indian agriculture can shape the production landscape more if more help and support is extended to them. Some organisations and platforms have come forward in this regard.

Says Hyderabad-based Suvarna Bhat, founder and CEO of Bhoomiputri whose parent organisation is Kadamba, “We are helping the farmers to provide them additional information on crops and soil. Because of the pandemic, we are working through apps to help them grow cotton, rice, and other crops. We are teaching them through the phone.

We are supporting agritourism at the same time if people want they can learn to farm.” Bhoomiputri, which means daughter of the soil, is a forum for women entrepreneurship in agriculture. It was launched this month itself. Suvarna herself is the daughter of a farmer. She says, “Along with me all the other members in the committee are all farmers’ children.

I am from Karnataka, Sirsi district.” Since she herself has a connection with farming, it’s easier for her to reach out to the women farmers. For the past 18 years, she’s been living in Sainikpuri, Secunderabad. But how do they reach out to farmers especially women in six different states where different languages are spoken? She explains, “We communicate with them in the local language.

What we do is that we connect with one person who knows their dialect and connects us to them. That way trust and communication is maintained. The local leaders become the contact point.” She further adds, “Women are multi-taskers and we are trying to empower women in agriculture through self-help networking structures across the country.

Unfortunately, they are not trained for financial literacy and they have to select from the limited cultivation choices in the area. They don’t know alternate cultivation like ornamental flowers, agar-agar, palm rosa among others. This is a new initiative in different sectors. October 15 was Women Farmers’ Day so we started the incubation this month.” For the training purpose, they have also tied up with universities and invite trainers from the campuses for the same.

They have also been conducting workshops in terms of health care. “This is our first stage. We are going for Parivatran Yatra offline with onboard farmers to hear their problems and reach out to them. We have to create more awareness about it. Anant Kumar Hegde, a Member of Parliament has stood behind this initiative. Such support always helps.”

— Saima Afreen saima@newindianexpress @Sfreen

