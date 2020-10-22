How to look festive-ready this year

Kakoli Mukherjee By

HYDERABAD : The festive season is here, and the Covid-19 pandemic does not stop you from celebrating the spirit of the festivals from the safety of your home. With Durga Puja and Dasara festivities going online this year, it is possible to catch a virtual glimpse of the goddess.

Since the goddess is draped in traditional finery, why not you? Sathya Sree Sutari, who runs a make-up and hairstyling academy in Banjara Hills, tells us here how to get the festive look easily by highlighting different features. “Make-up is an art.

One may choose her/his own style and ways while expressing oneself. Our own style and taste are generally reflected in choosing the colours used in make-up. Some choose to go bold, some choose to stay subtle. We will try to the keep the looks simple and easy to achieve, so that even people with minimum knowledge of make-up and set of products can try the look,” says Sathya Sree.

SKIN PREPARATION

For good quality make-up finish, we always start by applying a primer to the face. It acts like a friendly canvas which holds the makeup together.

Products: Skindinavia Makeup Primer Spray or any decent quality universal primer from MAC or NYX. We also have budget- friendly options in Lakme and Colorbar, but remember that the finish differs and quality matters.

FOUNDATION/POWDER

The purpose of this step is to achieve even skin tone on face. For our look, we have used complexion powder which is a great hack for quick make-up. People who already have BB creams/foundation liquid or powders can use the same.

Products: Too Faced - Born This way (multi-use complexion powder), or any budget-friendly alternative complexion powders. People who already have BB creams/foundation liquid/ powders

can use the same.

BROW FILLING /LIFTING

It’s a simple and effective technique to define eyebrows and bring a youthful look to your face. This step involves upturning the eyebrow hair and applying eyebrow colour pencil to make it darker. Upward eye brow hair brings a younger look. If you have an eyebrow brush, you can use that to upturn your eyebrow hair.

Products: Kay Beauty Brow Pencil or any budget-friendly alternative brow pencil.

EYE MAKE-UP

Colour correcting eyelids: The area under the eyebrow and the complete eyelid need to be evened out for skin tone. Apply a colour corrector after that.

Highlighting: Apply a highlighter powder using a make-up brush on the brow bone.

Eye Shadow: Creating a shade with darker inner areas and subtle outer areas gives that smoky look. Add a lining of another shade just below the lower eyelash of the eye. Also, you can add glitter-based eye shadow just above the upper eyelash line.

Products: Anastasia Beverly eye shadow palette, Kay Beauty eye shadow pencil

Kajal: Applying kajal to the eyelid waterline area defines the eyes. Any budget-friendly product can be used.

Eyelash curling: Curl eyelashes using a curler. This is very important before applying mascara or false lashes. This step also helps for better fit of false eyelashes.

Mascara: Using comb brush for applying mascara is recommended with upward curling motion.

Fake eyelashes: False eyelashes add volume to eyelashes. Readers must check the size of eyelashes before applying, and trim the false ones if required. Use black eyelash glue specially made for attaching false eyelashes. Wait for 30 seconds and make sure glue settles well in corners before attaching the false ones.

Eyeliner: You can apply a simple extended eyeliner/long line eye liner to complement the naturallook. Start from inner eye corner and complete the stroke to the end.

HIGHLIGHTING:

We use highlighters on skin around areas of major bone structure of face which gives definition to face. A few areas which can be highlighted are centre of forehead, nose bridge, cupid curve above the lip and lower part of chin

LIPS:

We recommend using lip contour pencils to get that perfect lip shape for lipstick. Start drawing the outline with lipstick contour pencil along the borders of your lips. Once it is done, start applying the lipstick to the inner areas to complete the application

BLUSH:

Apply blush powder to the apple of your cheeks. Pick the blush shade according to your skin tone and the look you want to achieve

CONTOURING:

Apply the contour powder using a contour make-up brush on jaw line and cheek bone area in a

diagonal line ending at upper part of the ear. Blend it with brush till right consistency is achieved

