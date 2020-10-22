STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

How to look festive-ready this year

a make-up expert in the city tells us how to get the navratri look without using high-end products and complicated techniques

Published: 22nd October 2020 01:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2020 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD : The festive season is here, and the Covid-19 pandemic does not stop you from celebrating the spirit of the festivals from the safety of your home. With Durga Puja and Dasara festivities going online this year, it is possible to catch a virtual glimpse of the goddess.

Since the goddess is draped in traditional finery, why not you? Sathya Sree Sutari, who runs a make-up and hairstyling academy in Banjara Hills, tells us here how to get the festive look easily by highlighting different features. “Make-up is an art.

One may choose her/his own style and ways while expressing oneself. Our own style and taste are generally reflected in choosing the colours used in make-up. Some choose to go bold, some choose to stay subtle. We will try to the keep the looks simple and easy to achieve, so that even people with minimum knowledge of make-up and set of products can try the look,” says Sathya Sree.

SKIN PREPARATION
For good quality make-up finish, we always start by applying a primer to the face. It acts like a friendly canvas which holds the makeup together.
Products: Skindinavia Makeup Primer Spray or any decent quality universal primer from MAC or NYX. We also have budget- friendly options in Lakme and Colorbar, but remember that the finish differs and quality matters.

FOUNDATION/POWDER
The purpose of this step is to achieve even skin tone on face. For our look, we have used complexion powder which is a great hack for quick make-up. People who already have BB creams/foundation liquid or powders can use the same.
Products: Too Faced - Born This way (multi-use complexion powder), or any budget-friendly alternative complexion powders. People who already have BB creams/foundation liquid/ powders
can use the same.

BROW FILLING /LIFTING
It’s a simple and effective technique to define eyebrows and bring a youthful look to your face. This step involves upturning the eyebrow hair and applying eyebrow colour pencil to make it darker. Upward eye brow hair brings a younger look. If you have an eyebrow brush, you can use that to upturn your eyebrow hair.
Products: Kay Beauty Brow Pencil or any budget-friendly alternative brow pencil.

EYE MAKE-UP

  • Colour correcting eyelids: The area under the eyebrow and the complete eyelid need to be evened out for skin tone. Apply a colour corrector after that.
  • Highlighting: Apply a highlighter powder using a make-up brush on the brow bone.
  • Eye Shadow: Creating a shade with darker inner areas and subtle outer areas gives that smoky look. Add a lining of another shade just below the lower eyelash of the eye. Also, you can add glitter-based eye shadow just above the upper eyelash line.
  • Products: Anastasia Beverly eye shadow palette, Kay Beauty eye shadow pencil
  • Kajal: Applying kajal to the eyelid waterline area defines the eyes. Any budget-friendly product can be used.
  • Eyelash curling: Curl eyelashes using a curler. This is very important before applying mascara or false lashes. This step also helps for better fit of false eyelashes.
  • Mascara: Using comb brush for applying mascara is recommended with upward curling motion.
  • Fake eyelashes: False eyelashes add volume to eyelashes. Readers must check the size of eyelashes before applying, and trim the false ones if required. Use black eyelash glue specially made for attaching false eyelashes. Wait for 30 seconds and make sure glue settles well in corners before attaching the false ones.
  • Eyeliner: You can apply a simple extended eyeliner/long line eye liner to complement the naturallook. Start from inner eye corner and complete the stroke to the end.

HIGHLIGHTING:
We use highlighters on skin around areas of major bone structure of face which gives definition to face. A few areas which can be highlighted are centre of forehead, nose bridge, cupid curve above the lip and lower part of chin

LIPS:
We recommend using lip contour pencils to get that perfect lip shape for lipstick. Start drawing the outline with lipstick contour pencil along the borders of your lips. Once it is done, start applying the lipstick to the inner areas to complete the application

BLUSH:
Apply blush powder to the apple of your cheeks. Pick the blush shade according to your skin tone and the look you want to achieve

CONTOURING:
Apply the contour powder using a contour make-up brush on jaw line and cheek bone area in a
diagonal line ending at upper part of the ear. Blend it with brush till right consistency is achieved

— Kakoli Mukherjee kakoli_mukherjee@newindianexpress.com @KakoliMukherje2

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Option open for Jagan to seek impeachment, but should SC invite this situation?
Representational picture of a State Bank of India branch (File Photo | PTI)
SBI offers concession on home loans during festive season
An artist busy painting on walls over theme of COVID-19. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Sleep tight, build up immunity to keep COVID-19 at bay: Experts on battling pandemic
For representational purposes. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Kindness in khaki, police officer builds home for two orphans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A devotee puts a mask on the face of a Goddess Durga idol to aware people against COVID-19 at a community puja pandal in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Pandemic Pujo: Calcutta HC allows drummers inside pandals in Bengal
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 cases short-lived? Centre worries over a bigger winter wave
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp