Hyderabad: Two persons, including a woman, held for IPL betting

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the first time, a woman was arrested by the Hyderabad police for indulging in IPL cricket betting in the city. The woman, 37-year-old Sumalatha, was a collection agent. Another person, 26-year-old T Rahul Singh, a sub-organiser and resident of Khairatabad, was also arrested by the police.

Sumalatha’s husband Dharam Singh was habituated to cricket betting and used to lure punters. He hired Rahul to collect the contact numbers of punters and make them participate in the betting. Sumalatha used to collect money from the punters by maintaining a WhatsApp group.

Based on her husband’s directions, Sumalatha and Rahul organised a round of betting on Wednesday and collected large amounts of money. Based on a tip off, Task Force sleuths conducted a raid and found the accused indulging in organised betting activities. Key accused Dharam Singh is still absconding.