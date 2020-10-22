Man held for duping bizman of Rs 1.70 crore

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Central Crime Station (CCS) police arrested a person from Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday for allegedly duping a businessman from Andhra to the tune of `1.70 crore on the pretext of supplying gold at lower prices.

According to the police, K Koteswara Rao Guptha, a resident of Ameerpet, lodged a complaint with the police against Kota Rakesh of Guntur, alleging that Rakesh duped him to the tune of `1.70 crore. During the investigation, the police traced Rakesh to Karnataka. They arrested him, brought him to Hyderabad on a Transit Warrant and produced him before the Court for judicial remand.

It was revealed that the accused used to supply small amounts of gold for a low market price to gain the trust of his customers. After gaining their trust, he would collect large amounts from the customers and then change his addresses, bank accounts and phone numbers and escape from the area.

Rakesh was involved in similar offences in various police stations in Vizianagaram, Vijayawada, Karimngar and Nalgonda.