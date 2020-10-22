Rain damage: Nizam-era Bela Kaman gateway in Hyderabad demolished by authorities  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A dilapidated and neglected Nizam-era gateway, Bela Kaman, a portion of which had crumbled during the recent rains, was demolished by the GHMC to prevent any accident at the spot.

The kaman, which is attached to an old house, was pulled down by the GHMC using earth movers. A GHMC official said that the action was taken after residents registered a complaint regarding the condition of the structure and its impending danger.

Officials said that following the complaint an inspection was taken to gauge its structural viability. "Not just the kaman, but we also served a notice for the demolition of the adjoining house," the official said.

Meanwhile, heritage activists are questioning the manner in which the GHMC officials arrived at the decision to demolish the structure. "Was the fact that the structure was not stable decided by conservation architects? The GHMC has a heritage wing, they should have looked into it," P Anuradha Reddy, INTACH Hyderabad convenor said.

Reddy said that the Kaman was similar to the ones seen in Ahmedabad where it opens up to a community residence.