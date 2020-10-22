STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Respite for Hyderabad as IMD predicts no rains from Friday

Thousands of families in Hyderabad, who have been facing the onslaught of the floods, can finally breathe easy as the weatherman has forecasted no rains or thunderstorms on Friday,Saturday and Sunday.

Published: 22nd October 2020 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2020 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Thousands of families in Hyderabad, who have been facing the onslaught of the floods, can finally breathe easy as the weatherman has forecasted no rains or thunderstorms on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Post that too, no major change in the weather is expected. But thunderstorms are likely at isolated places in Telangana on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department has said.

In another piece of good news for the people of the city, the low pressure area (LPA) over the Bay of Bengal, which was well-marked and could have caused more rains, is headed towards the coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, a couple of places in Hyderabad received light showers, measuring less than 10 mm, on Wednesday. Across Telangana, only a handful of places in the southern districts received light to moderate showers. Hyderabad received 536 per cent more than normal rainfall in October.

Since the start of this month, it has received a whopping 401 mm (40.1 cm) rainfall till Wednesday. According to the IMD, this is 326.3 mm over and above the normal rainfall for the city in October. The city had also recorded the highest ever 24-hour rainfall for the month of October, at 19.2 cm.

Due to the above-normal heavy monsoon rains and later, the abnormal thundershowers, Hyderabad has already received one-and-half times more than a year's worth of rainfall. The city has, so far, received 134 cm rainfall, against the normal annual of 82 cm.

Many other parts of the State have also received heavy rains this month. Telangana, on an average, has received 165.5 mm rainfall since the start of October as compared to the normal of 71.6mm.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Option open for Jagan to seek impeachment, but should SC invite this situation?
Representational picture of a State Bank of India branch (File Photo | PTI)
SBI offers concession on home loans during festive season
An artist busy painting on walls over theme of COVID-19. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Sleep tight, build up immunity to keep COVID-19 at bay: Experts on battling pandemic
For representational purposes. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Kindness in khaki, police officer builds home for two orphans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A devotee puts a mask on the face of a Goddess Durga idol to aware people against COVID-19 at a community puja pandal in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Pandemic Pujo: Calcutta HC allows drummers inside pandals in Bengal
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 cases short-lived? Centre worries over a bigger winter wave
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp