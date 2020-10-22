Respite for Hyderabad as IMD predicts no rains from Friday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Thousands of families in Hyderabad, who have been facing the onslaught of the floods, can finally breathe easy as the weatherman has forecasted no rains or thunderstorms on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Post that too, no major change in the weather is expected. But thunderstorms are likely at isolated places in Telangana on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department has said.

In another piece of good news for the people of the city, the low pressure area (LPA) over the Bay of Bengal, which was well-marked and could have caused more rains, is headed towards the coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, a couple of places in Hyderabad received light showers, measuring less than 10 mm, on Wednesday. Across Telangana, only a handful of places in the southern districts received light to moderate showers. Hyderabad received 536 per cent more than normal rainfall in October.

Since the start of this month, it has received a whopping 401 mm (40.1 cm) rainfall till Wednesday. According to the IMD, this is 326.3 mm over and above the normal rainfall for the city in October. The city had also recorded the highest ever 24-hour rainfall for the month of October, at 19.2 cm.

Due to the above-normal heavy monsoon rains and later, the abnormal thundershowers, Hyderabad has already received one-and-half times more than a year's worth of rainfall. The city has, so far, received 134 cm rainfall, against the normal annual of 82 cm.

Many other parts of the State have also received heavy rains this month. Telangana, on an average, has received 165.5 mm rainfall since the start of October as compared to the normal of 71.6mm.