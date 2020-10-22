STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sludge is the new flood at Baba Nagar

Residents say waste still piled up to eight feet at street corners, stench unbearable

Published: 22nd October 2020

A man wades through sludge at Baba Nagar Colony in Old City on Wednesday | VINAY MADAPU

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A flood of murky sludge now plagues the residents of Baba Nagar in Old City. It is all over, especially inside the houses and on street corners. “The water has drained out but the problem is different now. One cannot stand here without clamping the nose as the stench is unbearable,” Aftab Ahmed, a resident of HB Colony, Baba Nagar says. He says this standing on two inches of solidified sewage water that had entered his house. 

Several residents here have a similar story to tell. “There has been absolutely no help from the government. It is people in the neighbourhood who are distributing, milk, groceries and also clothes to us because we lost everything in the flood,” said Aftab. 

On the streets, GHMC-deployed JCBs are removing the sludge. The sludge and waste pile up to around 8 feet in the street corners at Baba Nagar. Abdul Kareem, another resident says that the Rs 10,000 rain relief being offered by the government is inadequate. “Rs 10,000 is peanuts. My carpet that is soiled, furniture and home appliances are worth a lot more than the relief sum,” Abdul Kareem says.  

Basheer Ahmed Khan, who is soon to be married, says he bought brand new wooden furniture to set up his new home. “It’s all destroyed. I have even lost my office laptop. I cannot even work now and I am worried that I might get fired,” he says with worry strewn all over his face. 

‘Rs 10K relief package inadequate’ 
Many residents opine that the Rs 10,000 rain relief being offered by the government is inadequate. “Rs 10,000 is peanuts. My carpet that is soiled, furniture and home appliances are worth a lot more than the relief sum,” said Abdul Kareem, a resident of the colony   
 

