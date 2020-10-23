1.25 kg gold, silver biscuits seized

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Days after former Keesara tahsildar Erva Balaraju Nagaraju committed suicide in Chanchalguda Central Prison, ACB officials opened two bank lockers of his benamis and found gold and silver ornaments.

The two lockers were in ICICI Bank’s Old Alwal and Medchal branches on the names of P J Mahender Kumar and PJ Nandagopal respectively. However, it was Nagaraju’s wife Sapna who was operating them. The ACB found 1.25 kg of gold and 35 silver biscuits worth Rs 70 lakh.

Dy. EE held for taking bribe

ACB officials on Wednesday arrested deputy Executive Engineer (municipal), N Hanumantha Rao Naik for accepting a bribe of Rs 2.25,000 from complainant Riyasat Khan in return for an official favour.

35 silver biscuits were seized by the ACB