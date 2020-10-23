Hyderabad: Harassed for dowry, pregnant techie dies by suicide

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A pregnant software professional, who was being harassed for additional dowry, died by suicide at her Jagathgirigutta residence late on Wednesday. VS Krishna Priya (24) married Sravan Kumar, a gym instructor, in June, 2020. She was found hanging at her home.

Krishna Priya's mother Leela alleged that during the marriage, they had given gold and other items in the form of dowry. But the techie's husband and in-laws were harassing her for additional dowry. Jagathgirigutta police registered a dowry death case against Sravan Kumar and his family members. Krishna Priya’s body was handed over to her family on Thursday after a post-mortem.

Dowry demands

