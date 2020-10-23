STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Locals lay makeshift bridge of rocks and mud over Hyderabad's Musi river

The residents of neighbouring villages were forced to build a pul over Musi using rocks and mud to get to the other side of the road.

Published: 23rd October 2020 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 09:58 AM

The damaged ORR service road bridge at Hyderabad's Rajendranagar

The damaged ORR service road bridge at Hyderabad's Rajendranagar. (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The floodwaters from Himayatsagar have left the ORR service road bridge that connects Rajendranagar to APPA Junction battered. The residents of neighbouring villages were forced to build a pul over Musi using rocks and mud to get to the other side of the road.

"I will have to travel an additional 10 km to get to the other side. What other option do I have?" asked a resident of Rajendranagar, who works at Narsingi. Residents of villages adjacent to Himayatsagar said, "The bridge got damaged as soon as water was released from Himayatsagar." 

"This is very dangerous. Over 100 motorists travel through this stretch on a normal day. Shortly after they opened two floodgates of Himayatsagar, the entire bridge got flooded," Krishnaiah, a resident of Himayatsagar village said. "There is no signage to stop people from entering the bridge, and there are no police personnel deployed to control the traffic," he added. 

When Express tweeted about the issue, Cyberabad police deployed a constable at the spot. The HMDA, which is in charge of the maintenance of the ORR, has not responded to calls.

