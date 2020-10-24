1.4 kg gold biscuits seized from two flyers at RGIA

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Foreign-marked gold weighing 1.40 kg and worth around Rs 70 lakh was seized from two passengers at the RGIA on Friday. The passengers had arrived at Hyderabad from Vizag.

The Air Intelligence Unit of Customs at Hyderabad in coordination with Customs wing at Vizag airport nabbed the two who arrived at the RGIA on Friday afternoon. They were carrying four cut gold biscuits of foreign marking in their trouser pockets.

It is believed that the gold was previously concealed in the aircraft by two other passengers who travelled on the same plane from Dubai to Vizag in its international leg. These two persons have been detained at Vizag.