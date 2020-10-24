As skies clear up, GHMC to start fixing roads & drains

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the weather finally clears up in Hyderabad, authorities have chalked out plans to restore the city’s roads, drains and lakes which took a hit in the recent downpour.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is likely to begin repairing bitumen (BT) and concrete cement (CC) roads, storm water drains (SWD) and lakes soon. Mayor Bonthu Rammohan said the civic body will wait for a few more days for the dry weather to prevail and then begin the restoration works.

Estimates for fixing the damaged BT/CC roads, SWD and lakes have been prepared and tenders would be invited shortly. Once the tenders are finalised, the agencies would be asked to complete the works within a week by deploying additional men and machinery, the Mayor said.

Pegging the rain damage at Rs 566.39 crore as on October 15, the GHMC has submitted proposals to the Chief Secretary and Commissioner for Disaster Management for allocation special funds in view of the civic body’s financial condition.

Clearing nala encroachments

The GHMC has also started clearing 150 nala encroachments in certain localities of the Old City. In Bandlaguda, the exercise would be taken up shortly at Kings Avenue (10), Al Jubail Colony (37), Palle Cheruvu to Ali Nagar (20) and Sunny Garden to Murki nala (90). The nalas will be widened from two metres to 15 metres to avoid inundation in future.