STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Bathukamman on 108 grains

Hyderabadi artist Chitral Narender creates a painstaking set of 108 rice grains engraved with Bathukamma floral arrangements

Published: 24th October 2020 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2020 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Bathukamma celebrations in Karimnagar

Bathukamma celebrations in Karimnagar ( Photo | EPS )

By Manju Latha Kalanidhi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chitral Narender, an art teacher and artist, felt restless when he missed his 90-minute commutes from his house in Secunderabad to Rajendera Nagar where he teaches during the lockdown. A rather busy artist, he decided to use the time to start a series that he had been planning - rice grain art.

When he started in July while taking online classes for BVBV school in Rajendra Nagar, he did not really think it would become a big series with 108. "I wanted it to have a Bathukamma theme as that is our biggest festival in a year. I started with a handful — 15 actually, but it got exciting that I went up till 108 to complete the series as 108 is considered an auspicious number.

The art work on every grain is different from another," says the 50-year-old artist who used rice grains, Indian ink and Fevicryl to draw those minute lines on the grains. How exactly does one paint or sketch on a rice grain? Is it even visible? "Yes, an artist should always have the right vision or he can never be an artist. I used a magnifying glass to give the final touches to the eyes or jewellery on the women in my grains.

Otherwise, I can just put a rice grain and draw/sketch or paint on it without any other visual aid except my glasses," says the award-winning artist. He used zero and double zero brushes to achieve the effect. Incidentally, the corona lockdown also helped him begin in his own YouTube channel. "I started giving online classes and for students who could not connect due to poor connectivity, I also posted them on my own channel.

Surprisingly, they got hundreds of views, especially the videos on Ganesha scribble art, Bathukamma finger colour art, Durga pencil art Rabindranath Tagore knife art," says the artist who has posted about 20 videos so far. Narender, who specialises in water colours, pastels, drawings etc. and has put up many commercial art exhibitions previously, believes that we all are born artists.

"Remember the time we all scribbled on the walls as toddlers. We all have the creative, artistic spirit in us. But we forget to nurture the same when we grow up. It is still not too late to rediscover this beautiful, meditative and productive talent," he urges everyone. Narender now hopes to put up an exhibition of his series if he gets an opportunity.

— Manju Latha Kalanidhi kalanidhi@ newindianexpress.com @mkalanidhi

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bathukamma
India Matters
Illegal organ trade is rampant in Kerala, says Crime Branch report
Trauma, breathing issues common among people cured of Covid
For representational purposes
MP teen hangs self after 6 marks in NEET; OMR sheet reveals actual score 590
Image used for representational purpose only
Wastage of potable water will invite 5-year jail term 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp