Hyderabad police makes film on women empowerment

HYDERABAD: Keeping up with the spirit of a festival that celebrates a goddess for vanquishing evil, Rachakonda police released the poster of a film on women empowerment titled 'Ammay'. Speaking to Express, the director of the movie, R Shashank said: "The film shows how women can empower themselves to fight harassment and assault. It tells how women should react when they face unexpected situations.

In the movie, the protagonist does not wait for anyone to save her." Rachakonda police commissioner, Mahesh Bhagwat, said that the film gives a strong message that every woman should be self-empowered for personal defense. "Mahatma Gandhi said that 'if at midnight our women can move freely, then only I can say India got true freedom.' That dream is still not fulfilled.

The Rachakonda police, through Margdarshak, She for Her and Student Police Cadets programmes, aims to equip women with the ability to deal with dangerous situations. We have learnt that physical empowerment is important. Through our Kalari Payattu (a form of martial art) programme, we empowered 1,000 school girls in self-defense.

We want to scale it further." However, women are told to follow several norms in order to not get raped. Will not learning self-defense become yet another way of blaming the victim? "No. We should not think in that direction. Getting trained in self-defense will ensure confidence in women.

This is only one of the ways to prevent crime against women. We also have to ensure that men are brought up in such a way that they respect women in all stages of life. We also have to ensure conviction and exemplary punishment to prevent repeated offences," said the CP. The film will be released on social media platforms in the third week of November.

