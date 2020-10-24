STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rains leave behind stinky houses in Hyderabad

According to the residents of Hafiz Baba Nagar and Nadeem Colony, which are the worst-affected areas, the floodwaters have drained from the streets but the drains remain clogged.

Several areas of Badangpet continue to be submerged in knee-deep floodwaters | Vinay Madapu

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An acrid, nauseating stench has filled the air in the flooded residential areas of Hyderabad, especially in Hafiz Baba Nagar of Old City. 

The residents of the area want to get out of the locality at least for a few days till the drains are unclogged and their homes made habitable again. “We want the government to help us clean and disinfect our houses. Most of the residents in the area, including me, are hiring labourers to clean the sludge,” Ali Mohammed, a resident of Hafiz Baba Nagar, said. 

Though individuals and NGOs are helping them with money, food and clothes — as the government remains aloof — the residents want the locality to be made livable. “No matter how many times we wash the house, the smell does not go. We have thrown out our furniture and clothes. We even washed our house twice, but it still stinks,” Syed Hameed, another resident, said.  

Most women and children have left the area and moved in with their relatives. “We only go home to clean the house but we cannot even use the washroom as all the drainage lines are clogged,” Hameed said. 

Not just Hafiz Baba Nagar, but the residents of several other flood-affected areas such as Al Jubail Colony, Ghouse Nagar, Moin Bagh, Edi Bazaar and Talab Katta have similar complaints. Naida Fathima, a resident of Nadeem Colony in Tolichowki, who was vacating her rented house on Friday, said, “My son is ill, so I cannot live in an unhygienic place like this.” According to the residents of Hafiz Baba Nagar and Nadeem Colony, which are the worst-affected areas, the floodwaters have drained from the streets but the drains remain clogged.

Make our homes livable, demand residents
