Ten days since deluge, floodwaters still stagnate in low-lying areas of Hyderabad

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With no outlet for the rainwater, several areas which were hit by the recent torrential rains are still inundated. The situation has become grim with residents of low-lying areas putting up embankments to prevent their localities from getting flooded again.

In Almasguda of Bandangpet, floodwaters can be drained out only if the water from the Meerpet tank is released. But the residents on the other side of the lake are against this. Due to this, the waters have stagnated at Sai Balaji Township and a layer of algae has formed. M Sukanya (40), a resident of the township, said the floodwaters from the houses have receded but the colony is still submerged in knee-deep waters. The lake protection committee is not allowing the excess water from the Almasguda lake to be released.

L Ashok Reddy, from Shiva Sai Colony in Karmanghat, said they have made an embankment to stop inflows. “The colony next to us has also done the same. Due to this, the water has stagnated,” he said.