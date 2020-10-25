Housing society in Hyderabad directed to refund Rs 1.5 lakh to elderly man

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-II, Hyderabad, has directed the Bhagyanagar Telangana Non-Gazetted Officers (Gachibowli) Mutually Aided Cooperative Housing Society Ltd., Hyderabad, to refund Rs 1.5 lakh and pay a compensation of Rs 15,000 for causing mental agony to a complainant.

In 2010, P Narasimha Murthy, 70, a retired government employee and a member of the Bhagyanagar Telangana Non-Gazetted Officers (Gachibowli) Mutually Aided Cooperative Housing Society Ltd, was allotted a plot in survey no 36 and 37 through lottery system.

Narshimha Murthy had paid Rs 1.5 lakh for allotment of the plot, and subsequently got issued an allotment order. But, failed to register the plot on his name.

Meanwhile, the housing society was not in a position to handover or register the said land as it was remitted back by the State government and the Hyderabad police had seized the bank accounts of the society from 2014 to 2019 in connection with criminal cases.

Subsequently, Narasimha Murthy requested the society to refund his amount, but in vain.

In June 2019, the housing society took an undertaking affidavit from the complainant to issue a refund, which too hasn’t happened till date.

After meticulously hearing the case, the Commission directed the housing society to refund the amount with an interest of 6.5 pc with effect from 2010, and a compensation of `15,000 for his mental agony.

