Man injured in mystery explosion at Hyderabad garbage dump

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A welder, Yousuf Ali Khan, 24, suffered injuries in a mysterious explosion in a garbage dump at Jagathgirigutta on Saturday.

Police suspect a chemical dumped in the garbage could have exploded, leading to the incident. Yousuf, a resident of Asbestos Colony, was arranging material in their autorickshaw parked near a garbage dump. As he stepped into the auto, an explosion took place, injuring his left foot.

His family members immediately rushed to the hospital. Bomb disposal and CLUES teams arrived at the spot.

Police suspect that either a perfume or a paint container dumped in the garbage, exploded due to a chemical reaction.