Onions cost only Rs 35 per kg at Rythu Bazaars in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The citizens can finally heave a sigh of relief as the State government has started selling onions through 11 Rythu Bazaars in Hyderabad for a reasonable price, at a time when the price of the vegetable has been skyrocketing.

As per the State government’s decision, on producing an identification card, one can purchase up to two kg onion from the Rythu Bazaars for Rs 35 per kg.

The sale of onions at subsidised prices started in the city on Saturday.

According to Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy, the onions have been made available at Rythu Bazaars in order to control their prices.

He said that the price of onions suddenly increased after several farmers, belonging to various States, lost their standing crop in incessant rains.

He said that the Marketing Department has made the onions available at Rythu Bazaars without thinking of earning a profit.