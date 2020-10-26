STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad police nab teenager who killed child after failed attempt to shoot video for app

The teen wanted to shoot a video of the child Adhyan and share it on Sharechat. But during the act, the child was injured. Fearing that Adhyan’s parents would beat him up, the teen killed the child.

Published: 26th October 2020 04:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2020 04:57 PM   |  A+A-

Based on his confession, police on Monday found the child's decomposed body (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Police have cracked the case of a missing five-year-old boy after a teenager confessed to having killed him following a failed attempt to shoot a video for a mobile app at Shameerpet in Hyderabad on October 15.

The 17-year-old wanted to shoot a video of the child Adhyan and share it on Sharechat, but during the act, the latter fell down and received an injury on his head. Fearing that Adhyan’s parents would beat him up, the teenager killed the child.

He later packed the body in a bag, walked till the main road and took an auto rickshaw towards the ORR, where he dumped the body and returned home. Based on his confession, police on Monday found the child's decomposed body.

Police are now probing if the teenager was inspired by the kidnap for ransom and murder of Deekshith Reddy, in Mahabubabad district a few days ago, to demand a ransom, even after killing Adhyan. He may have thought of running away from home with the money, said ACP, Petbasheerabad, AVR Narasimha Rao.

According to police, Adhyan’s family and the teenager reside in the same building on rent. On October 15, Adhyan left home after informing his mother that he was going out to play. But he did not return home. Later in the night on the same day, they lodged a missing complaint and special teams were deputed to trace him.

Meanwhile, on October 23, the building owner received a call from an unknown number. The caller demanded a ransom of Rs 15 lakh to release Adhyan. The call details were immediately shared with the police who traced the teenager.

“Based on his confession, Adhyan’s body has been recovered. Further investigation is underway,” said AVR Narasimha Rao. The teenager has been charged with murder and will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.

