City poet in global poetry event

HYDERABAD : Major global voices lend their poetic verses online in Chair Poetry Evenings 2020, a major annual literary event in Asia. Poets, painters, writers, performing artists and conversations have switched routes from the physical to the virtual space.

Hyderabad-based author- poet Nabina Das has been invited as one of the delegates. She’ll be reading her poems which are mostly on themes of revolution, oppression of minorities and the changing political landscape of India. Poetry lovers can once again look forward to some wonderful verses from global stalwarts this November as Chair Poetry Evenings goes online in its third edition from November 1 to 5.

Ben Okri

This signature annual event of Kolkata for the poets and by the poets have an impressive list of prestigious participants from all corners of the globe. Poetic musings from UK, USA, Macedonia, Italia, Estonia, Netherlands, Israel and other parts of India would be heard across screens spread across five days when poets Sarabjeet Garcha, Ashwani Kumar, and Sunil Bhandari will moderate the sessions.

The list of delegates includes Booker prizewinning writer Ben Okri, Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Vijay Seshadri, Padma Shri awardee Keki Daruwalla, Ashok Vajpeyi, Poet laureate of the Netherlands Tsead Bruinja, Kaveh Akbar, 2020 Golden Wreath laureate Amir Or, TS Eliot prize winner George Szirtes, amongs ever alot her noted wordsmiths.

Speaking on the festival, Sonnet Mondal, poet and festival Director, Chair Poetry Evenings, says, “It is indeed painful to go online this year but I believe that the poetry that wi l l b e shared in the 3 rd edition of this festival will b e n o less than a festival of human realisation.

Festivals all over the world have been hosting their events online this year and we are happy to have been able to keep the show going.” A musical session by singer and music composer Prajna Dutta will feature as an interlude this year. The event will be available for viewing through live streams on the YouTube and Facebook pages of the festival on all five days.