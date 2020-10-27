STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Create long, unique passcodes for all social media accounts’

Sowmya Kandregula, a JNTU- H alumnus who was recently appointed to the advisory board for the Association of Data and Cyber Governance,

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  Sowmya Kandregula, a JNTU- H alumnus who was recently appointed to the advisory board for the Association of Data and Cyber Governance, is the first Indian and youngest advisory member of the forum. He talks about his journey and gives us some tips on data security.

What are your responsibilities as a member of the advisory board for Association of Data and Cyber Governance?
The Association for Data and Cyber Governance (ADCG) is a forum for people with different backgrounds and roles in data and cyber governance to have a place to collaborate and share knowledge about these disciplines. As a member of the advisory board, my responsibilities and key accomplishments include development of training and education material for executive leadership primarily in the banking, insurance, healthcare and financial services sector emphasizing the importance of data privacy and regulatory compliance.

How did you start your career in data governance?
I was born and raised in Vishakhapatnam. After earning my Electronics and Communications Engineering degree from JNTU College of Engineering, I moved to Hyderabad 13 years ago to embark upon my professional career. The city helped me change my outlook towards life. I moved to the USA in 2013. It was in 2011 that I had my first tryst with data governance. While serving a client based out of UK, I learned about data governance and implemented a metadata management initiative using Collibra, a data intelligence platform.

American presidential election is around the corner. Does your role involve extra responsibilities during the elections?
While I do not have any direct role or responsibility, as a cyber/ data governance evangelist, I am keen to see the role social media will play in the ensuing US Presidential Election. As you are aware, during the 2016 US Presidential Election, there were reports that an agency misused individual info of over 50 million US Facebook users to influence the outcome. Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Facebook, was called to testify before the United States Senate Committee regarding the usage of personal data by Facebook in relation to the Facebook– Cambridge Analytica data breach.

The world is becoming increasingly digital due to the pandemic. Give us some tips to ensure that our personal data remains safe when we share them with other parties.
Personal data is a complex asset. Individuals can protect their personal data in the following ways:

  • Exercise due caution and diligence when posting any personal information on social media.
  • It is advisable to use the best antivirus software to ensure protection against virus, spyware and malware.
  • Keep software and operating systems up to date.
  • Beware of phishing email communications.
  • Create long and unique passcodes for all accounts and use multi-factor authentication (MFA) wherever possible. Also enable touch ID features to lock your devices. These security measures can help protect your information if your devices are lost or stolen.
  • Posting on social media using public Wi-Fi at your favorite coffee shop is convenient, but it is not cyber safe. Always use a secure Wi-Fi or your data network.

— Kakoli Mukherjee kakoli_mukherjee @newindianexpress.com @KakoliMukherje2

