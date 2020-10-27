STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad airport launches e-boarding facilities for international flyers too

The airport is using an indigenously developed digital solution, which recently got the nod from the government. Passengers can avoid queues by following five simple steps at the airport.

Published: 27th October 2020 02:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 02:00 PM   |  A+A-

RGIA | (File Photo | R.Satish Babu )

Hyderabad airport | (File Photo | R.Satish Babu )

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad International Airport now has contactless e-boarding facilities not just for domestic passengers but also for international flyers. With this, it has become one of the first airports in India to introduce contactless e-boarding for passengers flying out of the country.

The airport is using an indigenously developed digital solution, which recently got the nod from the government. IndiGo Airlines has fully integrated into this system and other airline carriers departing from the airport are in the process of coming on board.

As per this, passengers can travel virtually paperless and avoid all queues and waiting time by following five simple steps at the airport. The first is displaying the digital/printed boarding card at the e-boarding scanner, which the CISF validates and allows entry. The next step involved would be at the check-in gate where the agent scans the boarding card and passengers can drop the luggage at the counter, followed by immigration services.

In the fourth step, at the Security Screening Zone, the hand baggage can be placed on the Automatic Tray Retrieval System (ATRS), while passenger can move for security check. The final step would be at the boarding gate, where one can scan the boarding card on the e-boarding scanner and move towards the gates to board the aircraft.

Speaking about this significant achievement, Mr. Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GHIAL, said, “After about five years of successfully operating e-boarding for domestic flights, we have launched the e-boarding solution for international operations as well -- another first for any Indian airport. In the present scenario of the pandemic, automating the passenger journey provides a more pleasant airport experience. After the successful pilot of the project and all regulatory approvals, we have used our internal capabilities to take up e-boarding for international operations.”

Even though routine international flight services are suspended in line with government directions, a limited number of flights including Vande Bharat mission, chartered flights and flights under the air bubble arrangement are operational. Presently the e-boarding facility is enabled in Air India and IndiGo flights. The first such fully e-boarded flight which took off from Hyderabad International Airport was the Sharjah bound 6E-1405 flight on 2nd October where all passengers e-boarded themselves.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad airport E-boarding
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
Image of Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Lamborghini may set up Rs 1,750-crore plant in Andhra Pradesh
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp