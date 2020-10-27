Hyderabad police to give legal help to neglected senior citizens

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad police have come forward to help elderly persons who are neglected by their children by providing them legal assistance and shelter.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar has directed all police staff in the city to hold a training session on laws in connection with elderly people, for three days every month. For this purpose, an NGO is co-ordinating with the city police to provide security and other facilities to elderly people in the city.

The Commissioner said the city police should accept complaints online in connection with any issue related to senior citizens and elderly persons. Citizens can lodge a complaint online and seek any kind of assistance from the police.

The city police have conducted medical camps and ambulance services, and have provided shelter to homeless people. The police have also conducted rescue operations of abandoned elderly people and shifted them to shelter homes for proper care.

The toll free number 18001801253 for the elderly is being handled by the NGO Help-age India. During COVID-19, a number of elderly people suffering from fever, cough and cold were denied admission into hospitals. With the assistance of city police, the NGO helped them get admitted to hospitals.