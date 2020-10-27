STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sri Madhbhagawata Kathalu wins literary hearts

Maha Sahsravadhani Garikipati Narasimha Rao showered compliments on writer Vanam Jwala Narasimha Rao for retelling Sri Madhbaghavatam stories in a simple and lucid style.

Published: 27th October 2020 01:54 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  Maha Sahsravadhani Garikipati Narasimha Rao showered compliments on writer Vanam Jwala Narasimha Rao for retelling Sri Madhbaghavatam stories in a simple and lucid style. “It is difficult to summarise any epic or Purana, but Narasimha Rao’s book Sri Madhbhagawata Kathalu brings out the the original flavor and meaning while mirroring the essence in his Sri Madhbaghavatam stories book.

The writer has made it interesting and easy to understand for a layman,” said the renowned spiritual orator while launching the book on Dasara via a Zoom conference. The book launch organised virtually by Darshanam, a spiritual magazine, emphasised that it is a book that should be recited every day – nithya paarayanam.

Spiritual scientist Valluri Sri Ramachandra Murthy said that the writer also supports the book with relevant quotes from the Vedas in a comprehensive manner. Former Central Information Commissioner Madabhushi Sridhar Acharya, former AP Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam, former Secretary,

TTD Dharma Prachara Parishad Chilakapat i Vi - jayaraghavacharya, noted writer actor director Tanikella Bharani, Retired IG Ravulapati Sitaram Rao, Former Editor Door Darshan RVV Krishna Rao, senior jour nalist Bhandaru Srinivasa Rao, spiritualist Potlapalli Kaladhara Rao and several literary giants from abroad participated in the event. M Venkatramana Sarma, editor of Darshanam, T Vijaya Sankar, Bhandaru Ramachandra Rao, Dr Chennapragada Murthy couple, Gadicharla Parimala, Aditya Krishna Roy couple, journalist Prema Malini, Anirudh Potlapalli and Chandra Rentachintala also were also present.

