Will shows the way

HYDERABAD : My father aged 66, was admitted into a hospital over a mild issue, but could not recover and had an untimely demise in March,” shares Kiran K, a software employee. Apart from the emotional turmoil, in the absence of a Will, Kiran who works in Hyderabad, while her parents lived in Kakinada (AP), found herself without any “comprehensive knowledge about the assets and liabilities of her family.” Due to the lockdown, she adds, “We had time to dig through the documents and unearth various property details, etc.” However, she says, “There are still bank accounts where the nominees have not been made” and worries that, “It might lead to bitterness among the legal heirs in future.” Priyanshu lost his cousin, a builder, aged 55, due to Covid-19 last month.

He had no Will. Even as his wife, two young kids, and the family were coming to terms with his death, Priyanshu says: “There were people and organisations we never knew coming and saying they were owed money, some turned out legitimate, but most fake.” Manral S, a high-school teacher, who lost his father-in-law in May, despairs and recalls: “A death in the home has opened my eyes to issues, especially, financial, which come to light after the demise of a loved one, especially the head of the family.” Just like the above families, many who are left behind are in a quandary due to lack of a Will.

Writing a Will is something many of us put off, however, the Covid-19 pandemic has made people re-realise that life is uncertain and making a Will is critical. In the past few months, a considerable number of people have been making their Wills, sharing financial information, and even social media, and e-mail passwords with their next of kin. Advocate Zehra Rasheed Anwar, 44, a will and estate management expert practicing for 20 years says, a significant number of people are no longer putting off the need to make a Will and are seeking legal advice on writing them.

She explains: “Uncertainty about one’s life, minimising litigation, the security of minor children, and to avoid family feuds, people are putting their estate management in place.” Rahul Dev S, attorney-at-law, says, “Many people, more so after the start of pandemic made inquiries for preparation of Wills and got them executed.

On the nature of inquiries, Rahul says, “As most could not venture out during the lockdown, they enquired whether a note or anything in the form of declaration/letter could be treated as a Will and its sanctity in the Court of Law.” He adds, “Especially those over 50 years are scared about the uncertainty of their life and want to write their last wishes, in case anything happens to them.”

Store Will in a secured place

Rahul comments: “A Will is an important document and it should be kept in a safe and discreet place such as a bank locker or with your Counsel or trusted family member, so that it can be produced after your demise. I recommend registering the Will with the Registration department, which would not cost much and is a secured form to store it. Once you register a Will, it will have the authenticity of a public document, and the same will be issued by the registration office only to a person who authenticates his/her interest.”

Sharing of private info

“Keep all personal information such as passwords, pin numbers, bank account details, list of all debtors and creditors in a diary, as well as on a personal laptop (with security), and inform the same to close family members such as a spouse and children. A copy can also be left in a bank locker,” recommends Rahul.

Dying without a Will

Your wish as to how your property or wealth should be enjoyed and by who will not fulfilled. There is every chance that the property/ wealth would go in litigation due to disagreement between legal heirs. Yours and your family reputation will become a laughing stock among your friends and relatives after your demise. Your property would be held up until one of your legal heirs obtain an order from Court of Law on how it has to be distributed, which might take few years depending on severity of litigation.

–Rahul Dev S

Does everyone need a Will?

Yes everyone needs a Will because a Will leaves clarity to the loved ones left behind.

What to include in a Will?

All immovable and movable properties are to be included in the will and also any specific directions/instructions.

Who can write a will?

Anyone can write their own Will, and they don’t necessarily need a lawyer/ solicitor.

Does it need to be registered?

In the states of Telangana and AP, a Will need not be a registered document, but it is always safer and much more convenient to get the document registered.

– G Sai Narayan Rao, lawyer, practising in the High Courts of Telangana and AP, since 2005

Why is a Will important?

Allows distributing wealth proportionately Dying without one could result in family members to fight amongst themselves Creating a Will offers assurance that assets will be handled according to their wishes

Family Trust or Living Trust

It is a legal document one creates to appoint an executor to hold and manage one’s assets during

their lifetime and to distribute their property on death. Having a deed avoids need for court proceedings. It protects privacy about the details of the estate as it avoids the need for probate. A deed can provide for care, support and education of their children by turning over trust assets to them at an age chosen by them.

– Zehra Rasheed Anwar

— Tamanna S Mehdi tamanna @newindianexpress.com @tamannamehdi (Some names have been changed)