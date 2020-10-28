STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Office leasing market shows signs of recovery

City sees 31% growth in net office absorption in Q3, as per analysis by JLL

Published: 28th October 2020 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Signs of recovery in the office leasing market has been observed in the city of Hyderabad as per the latest analysis by JLL, a real estate management firm. As per the analysis, net absorption grew by 31 per cent from the previous quarter to 1.5 million sq ft in Q3 2020. What this implies is that more and more projects have been completed and occupied as compared to office spaces vacated.

A key reason for such an increase is the fact that the city saw new completions of 3.3 mn sq ft during the quarter, with Gachibowli and HITEC City sub-markets being the highest contributors to new supply. With lockdown restrictions being relaxed fully in Q3, office projects finally reached their final stages of construction and pending receipts of occupancy certificates were completed in this phase, notes the research.

“Growth was mainly driven by pre-commitments to newly commissioned buildings during the quarter. As a fallout of the pandemic struck economy, occupiers are reassessing their real estate portfolios in a bid to reduce costs and review long term expansions. Thus, significant churn was also witnessed during the quarter,” said Sandip Patnaik, Managing Director (Hyderabad), JLL India.

As per the research, the city saw a healthy gross leasing of 1.9 million square feet in Q3 of 2020, which can be considered healthy. However, the growth rate was lowered due to the considerable amount of vacancy in real estate leasing as well. Between Q2 and Q3, the vacancy in leased spaces increased from 9.2 per cent to 11.3 per cent.

Meanwhile,in comparison with Bengaluru, the city’s office demand appears to be lesser, finds the research. While Bengaluru saw about 2.72 million square feet of net office space absorption, Hyderabad saw only 1.54 million square feet in Q3.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
Image of Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Lamborghini may set up Rs 1,750-crore plant in Andhra Pradesh
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp