STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Restoration work in Hyderabad to be delayed

Because of the delay in carrying out the restoration of battered roads, storm water drains and filling of potholes, citizens will have to bear with the inconvenience for a few more days.

Published: 28th October 2020 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

A resident of Baba Nagar in Hyderabad cleans his sludge-ridden motorcycle five days after the floods, as others look on

A resident of Baba Nagar in Hyderabad cleans his sludge-ridden motorcycle five days after the floods, as others look on. (Photo | EPS)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The proposed restoration works in the city are most likely to be delayed as the State government has been utilising the help of engineers from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for the distribution of Rs 10,000 financial aid to rain-affected families, and in carrying out surveys for enrollment of non-agricultural properties.

Because of the delay in carrying out the restoration of battered roads, storm water drains and filling of potholes, citizens will have to bear with the inconvenience for a few more days. 

 Residents of Al-Jubail Colony pass by
mounds of garbage amassed on the roads
due to the recent floods.

GHMC officials told Express that as many as 200 engineers from the GHMC Maintenance Wing have been deployed in the distribution of financial aid and updation of non-agricultural properties in the  Dharani portal.

The Engineering Wing, however, has blamed the GHMC Deputy Municipal Commissioners (DMCs) for deploying them for the above mentioned works knowing well that restoration works needed to be taken on a war footing, especially as Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao had requested them to do so. 

Even road restoration works under the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP) by private agencies took a hit as such works have to be taken up under the supervision of assistant engineers. The engineers stated that even thought the distribution of financial aid was a noble task, the government could have utilised the services of the Revenue Department and teachers for the same.

 The civic body has prepared a rain damage estimate of Rs 566.39 crore. Around 445 stretches of bitumen

which has not receded since the rains 20 days ago, while
residents observe the piles of garbage accumulated in
the area | Vinay Madapu

(BT) roads covering a length of 146.78 have been damaged, and over Rs 109 crore is required to restore the roads into a motorable condition. Similarly, 1,211 stretches of CC roads (376.58 km) have been damaged, for which Rs 319 crore will be required to restore them. For storm water drains, 101 proposals costing Rs 83 crore have been prepared, and for the restoration of lakes, Rs 54.43 crore would be required.

The State government has submitted proposals of infrastructure damages of over Rs 1,600 crore due to heavy rains, which includes Lake and Irrigation (Rs 50 crore), Roads and Buildings (Rs  222 crore), Panchayat Raj (Rs 292 crore), GHMC (Rs 522 crore), Urban Local Bodies (Rs  449 crore), HMWS&SB (Rs 46.59 crore), and TSSPDCL (Rs 5 crore).
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GHMC Hyderabad rains Hyderabad floods Telangana rains
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
Image of Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Lamborghini may set up Rs 1,750-crore plant in Andhra Pradesh
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp