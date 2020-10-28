STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Therapists helping stroke patients talk again

Depending on the size of the stroke and the total area of the brain impacted, the recovery can be complete, partial or non-significant,” said Dr Praveen Gupta, senior advisor, neurology, at Portea Med

Published: 28th October 2020 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A stroke can affect a person’s ability to carry out daily tasks. Depending on the part of brain affected and the severity of attack, the patient might lose her memory, ability to read or calculate, have impaired speech, among other things. While the brain can grow and reorganise itself in response to damage caused by stroke, different kinds of therapies can help the organ in this process. Speech-language therapists can help survivors regain speech and language functions.

“There are different areas in the brain that control different functions. There are two areas of speech in the brain — one in which spoken speech or language is formed, and another area from where you understand anybody else’s language. These are located in the left hemisphere of the brain. When the left side of the brain is affected in a right-handed person, it leads to loss/slurring of speech and difficulty in understanding language. Depending on the size of the stroke and the total area of the brain impacted, the recovery can be complete, partial or non-significant,” said Dr Praveen Gupta, senior advisor, neurology, at Portea Medical.

Express Illustration

“Speech therapy is the assessment and treatment of communication disorders among children as well as adults. For speech therapy to work, the patient and therapist need to feel as well matched as ice dancers. When stroke affects the right hemisphere of the brain, the individual has left side hemiplegia (paralysis) with dysarthria (slurred speech). Thus, she requires just articulation (pronunciation) and speech therapy. However, when the left hemisphere of brain is damaged, the person has right side hemiplegia and aphasia, causing mild/moderate to very severe impairment of language functions.

So, speech and language therapy will help in recovery of spontaneous speech, comprehension, naming, repetition, reading and writing, depending on the language function impaired. Speech and language therapy helps to restore, relearn or retrain language functions in a stroke patient. The recovery may take three months to two years, based on the extent of damage to language areas of the brain,” said Dr Sudheer Bhan, a speech and language therapist.

Dr Garima Vegivada, clinical director, speech language pathology, at Hear ‘N’ Say Clinic in Secunderabad, said: “Stroke recovery is a complex process that varies from one individual to the other. Because of this, speech-language pathologists (SLP)/therapists play an important role in a survivor’s rehabilitation. However, with one fourth of stroke patients suffering from language impairments, an SLP usually plays a sizable role in most recoveries.

Depending on which area of the brain is affected by the stroke, survivors may either have difficulty communicating their thoughts through words or writing, or have difficulty understanding spoken or written language. Either way, a speech-language pathologist ’s education equips them with the ability to help in both these conditions. They use different techniques and exercises to help persons circumvent their disabilities such as making symbol cue cards or simply repeating phrases with their patient. These are done with the end goal of helping the individual relearn their communication skills or learn new methods of communicating.” Speech and language therapists also become the patients’ allies in their lives.

“Speech-language pathologists go well beyond speech and language. They help stroke patients regain their self-awareness, right from helping a patient learn that they don’t swallow all their food at once during meals, to how to comb their hair. They may set up different daily challenges such as basic cleaning to personal grooming to help a patient recover their self-awareness. These skills help stroke survivor’s day-to-day life become less frustrating as their recovery goes on,” added Garima.

What is stroke?
Stroke is the leading cause of disability worldwide and the second leading cause of death. It can cause permanent damage, including partial paralysis and impairment in speech, comprehension and memory. The extent and location of the damage determines the severity of the stroke, which can range from minimal to catastrophic. Stroke is a condition where the blood supplies to the brain is disrupted, resulting in oxygen starvation, brain damage and loss of function. It is most frequently caused by a clot in an artery supplying blood to the brain, a situation known as ischemia. It can also be caused by haemorrhage when a burst vessel causes blood to leak into the brain. 80% of strokes are ischemic.
..... Dr Sindhu Vasireddy, neurologist, Aster Prime Hospital.

— Kakoli Mukherjee  kakoli_mukherjee@newindianexpress.com  @KakoliMukherje2
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
stroke stroke patients speech therapy language therapy therapists
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
Image of Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Lamborghini may set up Rs 1,750-crore plant in Andhra Pradesh
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp