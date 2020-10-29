STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad sub-inspector, constable in Anti-Corruption Bureau net for taking bribe

According to the ACB, Lakshminarayana demanded Rs 50,000 as bribe from Santosh who agreed to pay an initial sum of Rs 30,000.

Published: 29th October 2020 11:34 AM

Gandhinagar Sub Inspector M Lakshminarayana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Wednesday arrested Gandhinagar Sub Inspector M Lakshminarayana and Constable Nimmala Naresh for accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 from complainant M Santosh in lieu of a favour in a cheating case.

According to the ACB, Lakshminarayana demanded Rs 50,000 as bribe from Santosh who agreed to pay an initial sum of Rs 30,000. On Wednesday, Santosh went to Gandhinagar police station and handed over the cash to constable Naresh. When Naresh was giving the cash to SI Lakshminarayana, ACB caught the two red-handed. 

Gold, cash in Mahbubnagar official's lockers

As investigation continues in the Mahbubnagar Municipal Commissioner Vadde Surender’s corruption case, ACB officials on Wednesday opened a locker belonging to him at Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) located at Hayathnagar. ACB officials found Rs 27 lakh cash and 808 grams gold worth Rs 17 lakh in the locker. The locker was being used by Surender and his wife. 

Rs 50 lakh hawala cash seized from businessman

In another incident, task force sleuths on Wednesday arrested a 36-year-old businessman for transporting Rs 50 lakh hawala money in unaccounted cash through under Saifabad police limits. The seized cash will be handed over to the Income Tax Department for further investigation.

Based on a tip off, the police intercepted businessman Abbagonolla Avinash Goud’s vehicle near the Fateh Maidan Club and found the unaccounted cash. The accused runs a real estate business in and around Hyderabad and Coimbatore. 

He borrowed Rs 50 lakh from a man named Ramesh from Srikalahasthi in Chittoor for expanding his business. Ramesh sent the money through a hawala agent and Abbagonolla received the cash near Karachi Bakery, MJ Market with an intention to transport the same to Tamil Nadu.

