'Misconduct in duty': Hyderabad Police chief Anjani Kumar suspends three constables

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Wednesday suspended three constables working at different police stations for misconduct in the course of duty. The suspended police constables were Manula Sharath Kumar of City Armed Reserve, Gantepaka Sudhakar of Chilkalguda and Babu Rao of Bahadurpura police stations.

In Babu Rao’s case, his family members had arguments with the government staff who visited their locality for distributing flood relief funds. The assaulted the staffers as well.