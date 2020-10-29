Telangana HC tells JNTU-Hyderabad told to postpone EAMCET counselling

By Express News Service

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday recorded the statement of State Advocate General BS Prasad on relaxing the qualifying marks for Intermediate students so that they can attend EAMCET-2020 counselling.

The court directed the authorities concerned and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU-H) to postpone the second phase of counselling, scheduled to be held between October 29 and November 5, to enable students, who have now been rendered ineligible, to appear for counselling.

Vacation judge Justice P Naveen Rao passed this order in the petition filed by D Saaketh Chaitanya, a student from Warangal, seeking permission to appear for counselling and allotment of seat in engineering course based on the marks secured by him in EAMCET.

Petitioner’s counsel K Prabhakar Rao told the court that the authorities have made it compulsory for all students to acquire 45 per cent marks in Intermediate examinations in order to take part in the counselling.

As a result, several students, including those who did not appear for the Inter exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic and those who wrote the examination conducted by Telangana Open School Society (TOSS), were rendered ineligible this year, he added.Advocate General Prasad told the court that the State government would issue orders in another two days on relaxing the qualifying marks. Justice Naveen Rao adjourned the case hearing to November 9.