Young chartered accountant jumps off Punjagutta Metro rail bridge in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 23-year-old chartered accountant G Manjunath, who came to Hyderabad some days ago from Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh, was found dead under suspicious circumstances after falling off the Metro rail bridge in Punjagutta.

Police suspect that he must have jumped and died by suicide. Manjunath, who was staying at a hostel in the Kukatpally Housing Board Colony (KPHB) was a native of Mantralayam of Kurnool. Police say it is likely that he died three-four days back.

Punjagutta police said that they received a complaint from a man named G Goverdhan stating that his brother G Manjunath came to Hyderabad on October 14 and was staying in Harshavardhan PG Hostel at KPHB. After reaching the hostel, Manjunath had not been taking calls from his family members.

The hostel owner, Saidi Reddy, told the police that Manjunath kept to himself. He went to office and returned and would refuse to speak to his family members. Four days back, hostel owner Saidi Reddy called Goverdhan and informed him that Manjunath had left the hostel and did not return.

Police suspect that the chartered accountant was troubled over some personal matter, which is why he chose the take the extreme step.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)