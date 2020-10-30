Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation starts road restoration works

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a week's delay, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Thursday started restoration of roads battered by the recent rains, aiming to complete the work by November 5.

The restoration works were delayed as GHMC engineers were busy in distributing the Rs 10,000 financial assistance to rain-affected families and surveying non-agricultural properties and updating the same in Dharani portal.

During a review meeting held on Wednesday, MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao directed the officials to relieve the engineers from these duties and ensure they take up road restoration works immediately. GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar then issued a circular for immediate restoration of the affected roads.

The civic body estimated rain-related damages to roads at Rs 566.39 crore. GHMC will have to engage contractors for cement concrete (CC) roads and use departmental bitumen mix and monsoon emergency teams for 131 roads.

Water and sewage pipelines being fixed

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has initiated restoration works on water and sewage pipelines damaged in the recent floods. The works were inspected by HMWS&SB Managing Director M Dana Kishore on Thursday.

Under water supply relief measures, major pipelines of Krishna Ring Mains at Gurram Cheruvu and Nallacheruvu were restored. The trunk distribution mains at Kismatpura and Golden Heights across ESI River and pipelines at Peerzadiguda, which were washed out, were re-laid. Further, repairs were made at 12 pump houses. Sewer cleaning machines were engaged in two shifts to attend sewerage overflows