Hyderabad police arrests stock agent from Bengaluru for duping client of Rs 7 crore

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Central Crime Station (CCS) police on Thursday arrested the 38-year-old director of '29K Investment Advisory' of Bengaluru for diverting Rs 7 crore funds of a customer on the pretext of stock trading. The accused Prashanth Prabhu is also an agent of Manoj Javeri Stock Broking Pvt Ltd.

Pradeep Yarlagadda, a resident of Filmnagar, told police that he invested Rs 7.19 crore with Manoj Javeri Stock Broking Pvt Ltd of Mumbai for online trading from 2017 to 2019, with the inducement of Prashanth Prabhu. The latter diverted the funds through fabricated stock certificates. When the complainant sought his money back, Prabhu closed his office and began dodging Pradeep.

Earlier, police nabbed the other accused Rajdeep Manoj Javeri and Anil K Upadhyaya. Prashanth Prabhu lured about 300 people from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Telangana to invest their money in Manoj Javeri Stock Broking Pvt Ltd.