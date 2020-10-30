Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport sees steady rise in footfall

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad is seeing a near return to normalcy in its operations. From about 3,000 domestic passengers daily in the first few weeks after May 25, the passenger footfall increased to over 20,000 daily in September, a growth of over six times.

The airport has also seen an uptick in air traffic movement (ATM) from about 40 daily ATMs in the first few weeks of the restart to over 230 domestic flights daily in September. Over 13,500 domestic flights were handled from May 25 to September 30. According to officials, efforts to create a contactless flying experience is helping regain the passenger’s trust.