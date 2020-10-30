STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Woman kills paramour, surrenders to police

A 38-year-old woman murdered her paramour, who was married to her late daughter, at Uppal in the early hours of Thursday.

Published: 30th October 2020 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2020 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 38-year-old woman murdered her paramour, who was married to her late daughter, at Uppal in the early hours of Thursday. She then surrendered to the police. The accused Veloori Anitha, 38, and deceased Peram Naveen Kumar, 32, met each other at a catering agency where they were working. They had been in a relationship for over a year.

In 2019, Anitha got the eldest of her three daughters, Vandana, married to Naveen, so that he does not leave her for another woman. They carried on with the relationship even after the marriage. 

On learning about their unbroken affair, Vandana killed herself in February this year. Based on a complaint lodged by Anitha’s youngest daughter, the police arrested both her and Naveen. Reportedly, Naveen began harassing Anitha after he was out of prison, claiming she destroyed his life.

He would frequently get into fights with her and physically abuse her. Unable to take it any longer, she decided to kill him, the police said. On Thursday, Anitha stabbed Naveen with a kitchen knife as he was asleep. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image for representation (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Oral polio vaccine may be protecting young Indians from COVID-19, finds study
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
A baby orangutan that was orphaned due to deforestation in Indonesia | AP
Human encroachment on nature will cause more pandemics, warns UN
PM Narendra Modi (File photo | PTI)
Economic recovery will be faster, confident of meeting $5 tn target by 2024: PM 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp