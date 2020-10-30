Hyderabad: Woman kills paramour, surrenders to police

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 38-year-old woman murdered her paramour, who was married to her late daughter, at Uppal in the early hours of Thursday. She then surrendered to the police. The accused Veloori Anitha, 38, and deceased Peram Naveen Kumar, 32, met each other at a catering agency where they were working. They had been in a relationship for over a year.

In 2019, Anitha got the eldest of her three daughters, Vandana, married to Naveen, so that he does not leave her for another woman. They carried on with the relationship even after the marriage.

On learning about their unbroken affair, Vandana killed herself in February this year. Based on a complaint lodged by Anitha’s youngest daughter, the police arrested both her and Naveen. Reportedly, Naveen began harassing Anitha after he was out of prison, claiming she destroyed his life.

He would frequently get into fights with her and physically abuse her. Unable to take it any longer, she decided to kill him, the police said. On Thursday, Anitha stabbed Naveen with a kitchen knife as he was asleep.