Police arrest Hyderabad man after mom flaunts stolen jewels on WhatsApp

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A photograph posted as the WhatsApp status of a woman helped Rachakonda police detect a 15-month-old theft case reported at Malkajgiri and nab the accused Ponnugoti Jitender. On July 12 last year, Angidi Ravikiran, a resident of Saipuri colony, Malkajgiri, had gone to a temple.

When he returned home, he noticed that the key was hanging from the lock. He assumed that he had forgotten to lock the house. But a few days later, he realised that gold jewellery was missing from his almirah and approached the police.

Meanwhile, Ravikiran's neighbour shared her picture on her WhatsApp status. Ravikiran who saw the status, realised that she was wearing the jewellery stolen from his home. He then informed the police. The accused, Ponnugoti Jitender, was found to be the neighbour’s son. Jitender was arrested, while police served notices to his mother as she was aware of the jewellery theft.