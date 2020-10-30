Telangana HC orders status quo in petition filed by Hyderabad restaurant

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court issued notice to the State Tourism Development Corporation to respond to the petition filed by Olive Bar and Kitchen Pvt Ltd, alleging that the corporation is unlawfully threatening to seal its premises for its failure to pay license fee during the lockdown.

While ordering to maintain status quo by the parties concerned, the court directed the petitioner to deposit Rs 25 lakh (out of the total dues of about Rs 40 lakh) with the corporation within three days. Vacation judge Justice P Naveen Rao passed the interim order in the petition filed by the outlet, situated at Jubilee Hills, challenging the corporation’s notice.