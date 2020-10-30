Three held, four rescued after Rachakonda police bust trafficking racket

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Anti-Trafficking Unit (ATU) of the Rachakonda police arrested three people, including a woman, for allegedly running a protistution racket at Abdullapurmet on the city outskirts and rescued four women belonging to different states.

Among the victims rescued, two belong to Maharashtra, one hails from Kolkata and one from Tolichowki in the city. Police found that the accused operated the racket over online platforms and collected payments through UPI payment modes.

Based on a tip-off, ATU sleuths conducted a decoy operation and approached Sana Khan, the kingpin of the racket. The victims were shifted to a care home, while the accused have been produced before the court.