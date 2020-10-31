STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Birthday done the right way

He shares: “Every year around my birthday, I prefer to raise fund to support education for less privileged kids. It has been a great experience in the last few years.

Published: 31st October 2020 12:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 04:34 PM   |  A+A-

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD : How do you make your birthday special? Ramesh Manickavel, who works for a semiconductor manufacturing company in Hyderabad, has decided to make his birthdays special by making a difference in society. This year, he raised Rs 6.4 lakh to build a classroom.

He shares: “Every year around my birthday, I prefer to raise fund to support education for less privileged kids. It has been a great experience in the last few years. This year, I wanted to do reach out to more kids.

While talking to Srivyal Vuyyuri, founder of Sphoorti organization, we felt it will be great if we can raise funds towards construction of a classroom on Sphoorti campus at Dundigal, located on the outskirts of the city. The target was set for Rs 6.4 lakh for 396 sq.ft classroom in the school.

We started a fundraising campaign a month ago.”  Sphoorti is an NGO working for underprivileged children who are orphaned, abandoned, destitute or fall in other vulnerable groups. As many as 180 children live on their Dundigal campus.

“Over 1.5 months, with the help of 88 supporters, we collected Rs 6.44 lakh, a little above our target. Since many of my friends have already supported various initiatives this year for pandemic relief, I was not sure if we will be getting funds this time. But we were wrong. We received better support than any other year,” adds Ramesh.

Talking about how he connected with others, he says: “Unlike previous years, with the exception of Facebook posts and private messages to a few of my friends, we did not do much follow-up. For every donation, I posted a ‘thank you’ message for the donor, with one of my artworks.

It helped others to know about the campaign and how it supports the future of many children.” Adding that there are many who want to contribute towards building a better socierty, he says: “Everyone wants to support society in any way they can, but they want to ensure their money goes to right source.

Sphoorti works with a lot of transparency, and I did not have to worry about anything else.” Last year, Ramesh raised Rs 4.2 lakh to help send four girls to college. He is an artist too, and sells his work through social media platforms to raise funds for education.

— Kakoli Mukherjee  kakoli_mukherjee@newindianexpress.com  @KakoliMukherje2
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Conversion just for sake of marriage unacceptable: Allahabad HC
Covaxin
‘Roll out vaccine for high-risk patients with phase-3 trials’
An officer with the seized scooter and the list of pending violation cases. (Photo | EPS)
Asked to pay Rs 42,000 fine, Bengaluru man leaves bike with cops
Who can own property on the moon and mars?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp