Ex-Mahbubnagar civic body chief Vadde Sunder invested ill-gotten money in plots near Hyderabad

Published: 31st October 2020 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

corruption, bribe

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Mahbubnagar Municipal Commissioner Vadde Surendar, who was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials for amassing illegal assets recently, had used ill-gotten money to purchase open plots on the city outskirts. 

The agency had opened one of his lockers at the Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) in Hayatnagar only to find sale deeds pertaining to the purchase of these open plots. 

Sources said that they would take the accused into custody and question him over the same. "We have seized huge amounts of cash and gold ornaments in the lockers of accused official Surender and his wife. We have questioned his employees as well," officials said. 

A few days ago, the ACB officials had caught Surendar accepting a bribe of `1.65 lakh in exchange for issuing a work order for the installation of a new chlorination plant at Mahbubnagar municipality office. 

Sale deeds found

The ACB officials had opened one of Surendar's lockers at the Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) in Hayatnagar only to find sale deed documents pertaining to the purchase of open plots in various parts of the city

Vadde Sunder Mahbubnagar Municipal Commissioner
