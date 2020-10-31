Family twist to TV show

Tamanna S Mehdi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD : There’s no dearth of creativity on the internet. The latest entrant on this bandwagon with her witty and funny reviews of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 is RJ Kajal from Hyderabad.

At home since the lockdown and looking for an outlet to her unending energy and creativity, and a mother-to a nine-year-old-girl, emcee Kajal, also a regular movie reviewer says: “I am a huge fan of Bigg Boss and decided it would be fun to review it through the eyes of different family members.” Bigg Boss Telugu is almost at the half way mark with the show approaching 50 days mark.

So far, eight contestants have been eliminated and eight are in the Bigg Boss house. Since its first season has brought families and friends together, with heated discussion about the show and favourite contestants. Capitalising on the craze for the show, Kajal uses characters inspired from a family to air their views after each episode.

Kajal, who has studied to be a microbiologist, got into radio jockeying, dubbing and anchoring shows “quite by chance,” as she put it. Similarly, what started as a fun thing for her, has now become a daily ritual where she uploads new videos on her YouTube channel (rjkajal) and Insta (kajalrj). “It is no longer a thing I do for myself, I have followers who start messaging me for a new episode whenever I get late with an upload,” she laughs and shares.

From scripting to shooting and editing, she says it takes her at least six hours. “I start scripting immediately after each show, carefully noting down the highlights,” she adds. In her deftly woven dialogues, Kajal also cleverly weaves in social messaging such as the use of masks and social distancing. With a growing following on Instagram with 68.8K followers, Kajal plans to introduce new characters such as neighbours and friends into her Bigg Boss routine. “You know you are hitting the right chords, when you attract trolls,” she says.

Family members and their favourite contestants

➊ Baby Maamma likes Lasya and Gangavva and calls “maa Lasyamma” “Gangamma”

➋ Aunty is neutral; she criticises and scolds if housemates don’t play well

➌ Uncles like Mukku Avinash and calls him “maa Jabardast Abbai”

➍ Sister likes Noel and Abhijeet

➎ Brother likes Harika, Akhil, Ariyana & Sohel



